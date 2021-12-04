Suspect Nabbed For String Of Armed Robberies At Five Long Island Gas Stations

A suspect implicated in multiple armed robberies of Long Island gas stations is in police custody after being busted going to the well one too many times, investigators announced.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, Suffolk County Police detectives arrested a man for committing an armed robbery at a North Amityville gas station, as well as four others in the past three weeks.

Police said that Mark Brown, age 44, entered Conoco on Broadway in North Amityville on Thursday afternoon with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk, who did not comply, prompting Brown to allegedly forcibly take the cash from the drawer before fleeing on a bicycle.

Following a brief investigation, officers were able to locate Brown and arrested him outside of his Corral Drive home in North Amityville at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Further investigation determined that Brown had committed armed robberies at four other Suffolk County locations:

Valero on Sunrise Highway in North Amityville at 10:35 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14;

BP on Broadway in North Amityville at 2:52 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18;

Conoco on Sunrise Highway in North Amityville at 2:51 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21;

BP on Straight Path in Wyandanch at 12:11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Brown was charged with five counts of second-degree robbery. He was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Dec. 3.

