Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed For Long Island Bank Robbery

Joe Lombardi
Apple Bank for Savings, located at 151 East Sunrise Highway.
Apple Bank for Savings, located at 151 East Sunrise Highway. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect has been nabbed for a bank robbery that happened nearly two years ago on Long Island.

The suspect entered Apple Bank for Savings, located in Lindenhurst at 151 East Sunrise Highway, at 4:05 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, and approached the teller and presented a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said.

The teller complied with the demand and gave him cash from the drawer before the man fled on foot southbound on North Indiana Avenue, according to police.

On Friday, March 5, Suffolk County Police announced that, following a lengthy investigation, Major Case Unit detectives arrested Alan Koeppel, age 42, of Islip, in connection with the robbery.

Koeppel was charged with third-degree robbery. 

He is due to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, March 6.

