Suspect Nabbed After Victim Robbed, Slashed Outside Long Island Outlet Mall

Joe Lombardi
1088 The Arches Circle in Deer Park.
1088 The Arches Circle in Deer Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has been apprehended after police say he robbed and slashed a victim outside a Long Island outlet mall.

Joel Mercado, 23, of Brooklyn, and another man approached a 25-year-old man outside 1088 The Arches Circle in Deer Park on Thursday, Dec. 24 at approximately 5:20 p.m. pulled out knives, and demanded items, Suffolk County Police said.

After a struggle, the victim was slashed in the face, according to police.

 Mercado and the other suspect fled with the victim’s wallet, cash, and his backpack. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Mercado was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. 

He was held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Dec. 25.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

