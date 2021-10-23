Suspect Nabbed After Shots-Fired Incident At Long Island Residence

A suspect has been apprehended after an incident in which shots were fired at a Long Island residence earlier this month.

The incident happened on Monday, Oct. 4 on Sound Avenue in Calverton. Riverhead Police said officers responded after gunshots were reported on the property.

The Riverhead Police Department Detective Division, along with the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit, conducted the investigation which resulted in the arrest of Demario Weston Jr, age 19, of Riverhead, on Friday, Oct. 22

Weston was charged with:

First-degree attempted assault,

First-degree reckless endangerment.

He was processed on the charges and held for arraignment, said police.

Additional arrests are expected in connection to the incident, said Riverhead Police.

Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

