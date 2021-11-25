Contact Us
Suspect Nabbed After Robbery At Long Island Stop & Shop

Joe Lombardi
Stop & Shop in East Northport.
Stop & Shop in East Northport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect has been apprehended after a robbery at a Long Island Stop & Shop earlier this week.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.

A man approached the pharmacy counter inside of the  Stop & Shop in East Northport, located at 454 Fort Salonga Road, and handed an employee a note indicating he had a weapon and demanded a prescription medication, Suffolk County Police said. 

The employee complied with the demand and the man fled the store on foot, said police.

On Thursday morning, Nov. 25, Suffolk County Police announced the arrest of the suspect following

Following an investigation, Major Case Unit detectives arrested Eduardo Martinez, age 33, of West Palm Beach in Florida, and charged him with third-degree robbery, and false personation.

Martinez was held overnight at the Second Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

