Suspect In Hit-Run Long Island Crash At Large, Police Say

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to identify and locate a hit-and-run driver who struck a parked car before fleeing.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert for a man involved in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of an Islandia hotel last month.

Investigators released a photo of a man who allegedly drove a gray sedan in the parking lot of Jakes 58 on Express Drive North in Islandia at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 in Islandia.

Police said that the driver struck a parked 2020 Nissan Altima and proceeded to leave the scene without reporting it.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run or the suspect pictured above has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by leaving an anonymous tip online or calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

