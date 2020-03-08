Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing 50-Year-Old Long Island Woman
Police & Fire

Suspect In Hit-Run Long Island Crash At Large, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A hit-and-run driver in Islandia is wanted by Suffolk County Police.
A hit-and-run driver in Islandia is wanted by Suffolk County Police. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to identify and locate a hit-and-run driver who struck a parked car before fleeing.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert for a man involved in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of an Islandia hotel last month.

Investigators released a photo of a man who allegedly drove a gray sedan in the parking lot of Jakes 58 on Express Drive North in Islandia at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 in Islandia.

Police said that the driver struck a parked 2020 Nissan Altima and proceeded to leave the scene without reporting it.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run or the suspect pictured above has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by leaving an anonymous tip online or calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.