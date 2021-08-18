Suspect At Large After Shooting At Long Island Residence

Police are asking the public for information after a man was critically injured in a shooting in front of a Long Island home.

The Suffolk County Police Department said officers received a report of a man being shot in North Lindenhurst at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

When officers arrived at the scene, located at 115 6th St., they found a 41-year-old Bay Shore man lying on the ground in front of the home with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, SCPD said.

Police said the 41-year-old had been involved in a dispute with another man, and the man shot him.

SCPD said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact authorities at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

