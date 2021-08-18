Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Parents Accused Of Leaving 1-Year-Old In Hot SUV At Nassau Mall Parking Lot
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Shooting At Long Island Residence

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The area near where the shooting took place
The area near where the shooting took place Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Police are asking the public for information after a man was critically injured in a shooting in front of a Long Island home.

The Suffolk County Police Department said officers received a report of a man being shot in North Lindenhurst at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

When officers arrived at the scene, located at 115 6th St., they found a 41-year-old Bay Shore man lying on the ground in front of the home with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, SCPD said.

Police said the 41-year-old had been involved in a dispute with another man, and the man shot him. 

SCPD said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact authorities at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.