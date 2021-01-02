Suspect At Large After Robbery At Long Island Pharmacy

A suspect is at large after a robbery at a Long Island pharmacy.

It happened Saturday, Jan. 2, at approximately 1:15 p.m. in Middle Island.

A man entered Rite Aid Pharmacy, located at 864 Middle Country Road, and demanded prescription drugs from the pharmacist, Suffolk County Police said.

The pharmacist complied with the demand and gave the man prescription narcotics, according to police.

The man fled westbound on foot through the parking lot.

The man is described as being possibly white or Hispanic. He is approximately 5-foot-8 with a stocky build and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black wool hat underneath, dark pants and shoes, and a surgical mask covering his mouth.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

