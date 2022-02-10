Suspect At Large After Nassau County Bank Robbery, Police Say

A suspect is at large after allegedly robbing a Long Island bank and making off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Nassau County Police Department Robbery Squad detectives were called to the Roslyn Savings Bank on Merrick Avenue in Merrick at 1:15 p.m.on Wednesday, Feb. 9, where there was a report of a robbery.

Police said that the suspect approached a teller and presented her with a note demanding money, to which she complied.

The man then fled on foot with the money southbound on Merrick Avenue.

At the time of the robbery, there were four employees and two customers inside the bank.

No injuries were reported, investigators noted.

The suspect is described as being a white man who was approximately 50 or 60 years old, between 6-foot and 6-foot-2 with an average build and gray hair.

During the robbery, he was wearing a gray flannel jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black surgical mask, black sunglasses, and tan work boots.

He also had a black and red duffle bag.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or robbery has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.