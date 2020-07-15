Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Man Shot At Long Island Residence

A suspect is on the loose and an investigation underway after a man was shot overnight at a Long Island residence.

It happened Tuesday, July 14 at about 8 p.m. in Coram.

Dondre Jackson, 28, of Shirley, sustained two gunshot wounds after several shots were fired into a residence on Sequoia Drive, Suffolk County Police said. 

Before officers arrived at the scene, Jackson was transported via private vehicle to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, before being transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

