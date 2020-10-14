Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suspect At Large After Long Island Man Shot, Killed

Joe Lombardi
An investigation is underway after the shooting death of a Long Island man.
An investigation is underway after the shooting death of a Long Island man.

It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at about 6:30 a.m. in Coram.

Sixth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man was found on the ground in front of Fillmore Court with a gunshot wound, Suffolk County Police said.

Charles Barker, 48, of Brentwood, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

