Suspect At Large After Attempted Armed Robbery At Baldwin McDonald's

Police on Long Island are searching for an alleged armed robber riding a yellow bike who attempted to hold up the drive-thru employee at an area McDonald's.

The incident took. place in Baldwin around 9 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the McDonald's on Grand Avenue.

According to Nassau County detectives, a 21-year-old employee was working the drive-through window at the McDonald's located at 1255 Grand Ave. when a man riding a yellow bike rode up to the window, pointed a black-colored gun at her, and demanded money from the cash register.

The victim shut the window and fled further into the building. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. No proceeds and no injuries were reported, police said,

The suspect is described as being Black, wearing a colored face mask, a dark-colored jacket, gray-colored sweatpants, and riding a yellow bicycle.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

