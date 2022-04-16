Suspect At Large After Armed Robbery At Valley Stream Gas Station

A suspect is at large after an armed robbery at a Long Island gas station, police said.

Nassau County Police Department detectives said that shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, a man walked into the BP gas station on North Central Avenue in Valley Stream with a handgun and approached the clerk with a handgun.

According to police, the suspect proceeded behind the counter after threatening the clerk with the gun and taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. He then fled on foot in the direction of Stein Street.

Police noted that no customers were present inside the mart at the time of the robbery and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as being African American, between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 5-foot-7 tall with an average build and medium complexion. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black knitted hat, black sweatpants, gloves, and a facemask.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or robbery has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.