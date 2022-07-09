Suspect Apprehended After Attempted Robbery At Wantagh Bank, Police Say

A suspect was apprehended after an attempted robbery at a Long Island bank.

The incident happened Wednesday, July 6 in Wantagh.

The suspect, Anthony J. Trentacosta, age 30, of Seaford, entered the Bank of America located at 3330 Park Avenue, approached a female teller and produced a demand note for US currency, Nassau County Police said.

The teller did not comply and Trentacosta fled the bank through the rear doors without any proceeds, police said.

On Friday, July 8 at around 10:45 a.m., Trentacosta was located at his residence and placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Trentacosta was also charged in two unrelated domestic incident cases from June 19, 2022 and July 8, 2022, police said.

Trentacosta was charged with:

Third-degree attempted robbery,

Fourth-degree criminal mischief,

Criminal obstruction of breathing.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, July 9 in First District Court in Hempstead.

