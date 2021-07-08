Some Long Island Beaches To Close As Tropical Storm Elsa Approaches

As Tropical Storm Elsa continues its churn up the East Coast, officials on Long Island are battening down the hatches, as well as closing beaches.

Riverhead officials said that as of Friday, July 9, all town beaches will be closed as the storm approaches the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Suffolk County and southern Nassau County. It calls for sustained winds of 10 – 20 mph with brief periods where winds could reach 30 – 40 mph with some stronger gusts possible.

Rain is expected in the amount of 2 to 4 three inches.

The storm is currently centered between North and South Carolina and will continue to track north maintaining its strength as a tropical storm, the Weather Service said.

It will pass over the Mid-Atlantic Coast on Thursday, July 8, and arrive in the Long Island (New York area) by mid-Friday morning as a weak tropical storm.

"We should start feeling the strongest effects of Elsa the latter half of Friday morning," said Town of Riverhead Supervisor Supervisor Yvette M. Aguiar. "The main threat from Elsa will be heavy rain and windy conditions, starting later tonight and continuing through tomorrow.

Town officials said downed trees and power lines are possible and may cause power outages.

In case of an emergency, residents should call the Riverhead Police Department at 911 or 631-727-4500.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.