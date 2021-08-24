Seen Him? Alert Issued For Man Wanted On LI For Bailing On $82K In Child Support

An alleged deadbeat dad is wanted on Long Island after ducking out on thousands of dollars in child support over the course of several years.

An alert was issued by the Suffolk County Sheriff as they attempt to locate Adam J. Michaels, age 51, who is wanted by the Suffolk County Family Court for failing to pay approximately $82,000 in back child support to a former spouse.

The Sheriff described Michaels as being 6-foot, weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in New York City.

A warrant was issued for Michaels' arrest on Tuesday, July 27, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who has information regarding Michaels or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Sheriff's Warrant Squad by calling (631) 853-5697 or emailing SCSOInvestigativeServices@suffolkcountyny.gov.

