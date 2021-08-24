Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Wrong-Way Long Island Driver Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Building
Police & Fire

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Man Wanted On LI For Bailing On $82K In Child Support

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Adam J. Michaels
Adam J. Michaels Photo Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff

An alleged deadbeat dad is wanted on Long Island after ducking out on thousands of dollars in child support over the course of several years. 

An alert was issued by the Suffolk County Sheriff as they attempt to locate Adam J. Michaels, age 51, who is wanted by the Suffolk County Family Court for failing to pay approximately $82,000 in back child support to a former spouse.

The Sheriff described Michaels as being 6-foot, weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in New York City.

A warrant was issued for Michaels' arrest on Tuesday, July 27, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

Anyone who has information regarding Michaels or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Sheriff's Warrant Squad by calling (631) 853-5697 or emailing SCSOInvestigativeServices@suffolkcountyny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.