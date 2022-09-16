Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Farmingdale Location
Police & Fire

Seaford Spa Busted For Prostitution, Illegal Massages, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two women were arrested for allegedly providing illegal massages and prostiution.
Two women were arrested for allegedly providing illegal massages and prostiution. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view

Two employees of a Long Island spa have been arrested for allegedly providing illegal massages and prostitution. 

The duo was arrested in Seaford on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Foot Space on Merrick Road.

According to Nassau County detectives, an investigation was conducted at the Foot Spa where it was determined illegal massages and prostitution were being conducted. 

Queens residents Xiaojing Gao, age 39, of Rego Park, and  Lijuan Zhao, age 37, of Flushing, were arrested without incident, police said.

Gao was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession; Zhao was charged with prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession.

Both were given an appearance ticket and are to return to court on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Hempstead.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.