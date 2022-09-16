Roosevelt Man Nabbed For Assault After Officer Injured, Police Say

A Long Island man has been accused of assault after a police officer was injured while attempting to apprehend him.

The incident took place in Roosevelt around 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the So Good Deli on Nassau Road.

According to detectives, officers responded to a 911 call for an intoxicated man at So Good Deli located at 425 Nassau Road.

Upon arrival, officers located the man, who said he had a pistol, and motioned towards his waistband. The man ignored officers’ verbal commands to stop as he fled eastbound on E. Clinton Avenue, police said,

A foot pursuit ensued and Raul Flores, age 24, Roosevelt, was arrested a short time later.

During the arrest, an officer suffered an injury to his right knee. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, police said.

Flores was charged with:

Assault

Menacing

Criminal trespass

Obstructing a governmental administration

He will be arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 15, in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.