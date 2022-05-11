Rolled Box Truck In Hewlett Leaves Man Severely Injured

A man is severely injured after a rollover crash involving a box truck on Long Island.

The man was driving the truck in Hewlett near Prospect Avenue and Lakeview Drive on Tuesday afternoon, May 10, when he struck three parked cars and a tree before rolling the truck, Nassau County Police said.

When emergency crews arrived they found the truck lying on its passenger side with the driver trapped inside.

He had suffered severe injuries to his legs, with one leg stuck in the truck’s firewall, police said.

Fire crews had to use multiple heavy duty tools to free the man from the truck, which had suffered major damage in the crash.

He was eventually removed and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Nobody else was injured, police said.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

