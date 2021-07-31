Reckless Driver Hits Another Vehicle On Long Island, Police Say

An alleged reckless, erratic driver who hit another vehicle has been arrested on Long Island.

Kason Andre Robinson Sunley, age 22, of Hampton, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday, July 28, after Southampton Town Police responded to a 911 call of a reckless driver in Hampton Bays.

The caller, who was on the phone with police during the incident, told officers that Sunley was following another vehicle closely and honking his horn. The driver then struck the caller’s vehicle and attempted to flee, Southampton Police said.

Police located Sunley and following an investigation, charged him with:

Reckless endangerment

Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage

Criminal mischief

Operating with no license

He was transported to Southampton Town Police Department, processed, and released for a later court date.

