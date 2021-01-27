Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Police & Fire

Police Seek Suspect In Crash That Killed Beloved 54-Year-Old Long Island Man

Victim Ronald Destefano, age 54
Victim Ronald Destefano, age 54 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

A reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who killed a beloved Long Island man last month.

Suffolk County Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the driver who killed Lake Grove resident Ronald Destefano in Stony Brook on Dec. 20, 2020.

Police said that Destefano was crossing Route 347 on his way to work at approximately 6:45 a.m. on the day of the crash when he was struck by a car traveling west near Hallock Road. After striking Destefano, police said the driver of a silver vehicle, which sustained front-end damage, sped away and has yet to be located.

Destefano, age 54, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal hit-and-run has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

