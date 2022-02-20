Police Searching For Suspect Who Robbed Nassau County Bank At Gunpoint

An investigation is underway after a suspect robbed a Long Island bank at gunpoint.

It happened at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Citibank located at 1075 Northern Boulevard in Flower Hill, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said the suspect gave the teller a note demanding money while displaying a handgun.

The teller complied, and the suspect ran away from the scene with the money, traveling west through the bank parking lot, authorities said.

There were eight employees present, and no customers in the bank at the time, police said.

NCPD said no injuries were reported.

NCPD said the suspect was described as being a Black male, with no age description provided, and he was about 6 feet tall with an average build.

He was wearing a light-colored hooded jacket, black pants, black gloves, and a black face mask, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

