Police Searching For Missing 18-Year-Old From Long Island

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 18-year-old Long Island woman.

Ganessa Gordon was last seen leaving a home on Crooked Hill Road in Brentwood at about 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said Gordon, who is from Brentwood, was reported missing at about 8:45 p.m. on Friday.

Gordon is described as being about 5-foot-4, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police said.

SCPD said she may have traveled to Jersey City, New Jersey with a male acquaintance.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact investigators at 631-852-8352 or 911.

