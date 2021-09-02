Police Searching For Men Accused Of Stealing Two Vehicles On Long Island

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying and locating two men accused of stealing vehicles from a Long Island residence.

The Suffolk County Police Department said the men stole two 2019 Land Rovers from the driveway of a home on Garner Lane in Bay Shore around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Find video of the incident here.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads an arrest. Police said information can be submitted by calling Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

