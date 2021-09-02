Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice
Police Searching For Men Accused Of Stealing Two Vehicles On Long Island

Nicole Valinote
Authorities are asking the public for help identifying and locating two men accused of stealing vehicles from a Long Island residence. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Authorities are asking the public for help identifying and locating two men accused of stealing vehicles from a Long Island residence.

The Suffolk County Police Department said the men stole two 2019 Land Rovers from the driveway of a home on Garner Lane in Bay Shore around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Find video of the incident here.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads an arrest. Police said information can be submitted by calling Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

