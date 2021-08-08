Police Searching For Man Who Robbed Long Island Bank

Police are investigating after a man robbed a Long Island bank.

The man entered the TD Bank located at 621 Lake Ave. in St. James shortly after noontime on Sunday, Aug. 8, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The man showed a note demanding cash, and the teller gave him the money from the drawer, according to police.

Police said the man then ran away.

SCPD said he is described as white, in his middle to late 20s, and about 5-foot-10.

The man was wearing a blue jacket, tan shorts, a blue cloth mask, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call authorities at 631-852-6553.

