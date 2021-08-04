Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police Searching For Man Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Card At Long Island Target

Nicole Valinote
The man used a credit card that was stolen in Setauket at a Target in Selden, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
The man reportedly fled the scene in a gray or black Honda CRV. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Authorities in Suffolk County are asking the public for help identifying and locating a man accused of using a stolen credit card at an area store.

The man used a credit card that was stolen in Setauket at a Target in Selden at about 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. Police said the suspect tried to purchase items at the Target located at 307 Independence Plaza.

The man then reportedly fled the scene in a gray or black Honda CRV.

SCPD said the credit card was stolen earlier that day from an unlocked vehicle that was parked on Lower Sheep Pasture Road.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

