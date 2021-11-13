Police Search For Suspects In Series Of Long Island Paintball Attacks

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help in locating a group of suspects responsible for a series of paintball attacks.

The first incident took place on Tuesday, Nov. 10 around midnight when the Riverhead Police Department received a report of paintballs being shot at vehicles and a residence in the Deer Run area of Wading River, and then on Thursday, Nov. 11, around 10 a.m. a similar report was made of paintballs being shot at a residence in the Rabbit Run area of Riverhead, said the Riverhead Police.

The attacks, allegedly carried out by four or five black males in their late teens, began again around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, on Oakland Drive North near Doctors Path, on Riverside Drive, and on Old Country Rd, near Route 25, East Main Street, all within the township of Riverhead.

The paintball shots were aimed at residences as well as a group of juveniles as they were riding their bicycles, police said.

Numerous juveniles within a group of bicycle riders were struck with paintballs, including one who sustained a direct paintball hit to his eye which did cause a significant injury to his eye making it necessary for him to be transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by the Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance Corp for treatment of his injury, police added.

The teens are said to be driving a black Honda sedan, possibly a Civic or Accord model in the Riverhead incidents and a white Honda sedan n the Wading River incident, police said.

The Riverhead Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the subjects involved in these incidents and is encouraging anyone with information regarding these incidents to please call 631-727-4500.

All calls will be kept confidential.

