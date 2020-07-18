Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Long Island Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
Police & Fire

Police Search For Suspect Who Stole Cash, Wallet From Vehicles On Long Island

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police in Suffolk County are attempting to locate people who broke into multiple vehicles in Sound Beach. Photo Credit: SCPD
Police in Suffolk County are attempting to locate people who broke into multiple vehicles in Sound Beach. Photo Credit: SCPD

Know them?

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to identify and locate several suspects who stole cash and wallets from several vehicles earlier this month.

An alert has been issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers after people stole items from multiple parked vehicles on Greenlawn Road and Sunrise Drive in Sound Beach.

The alleged larcenies took place overnight on Wednesday, July 1, and Thursday, July 2.

Investigators said that two of the men were caught on surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects identities or whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.