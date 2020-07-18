Police Search For Suspect Who Stole Cash, Wallet From Vehicles On Long Island

Know them?

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to identify and locate several suspects who stole cash and wallets from several vehicles earlier this month.

An alert has been issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers after people stole items from multiple parked vehicles on Greenlawn Road and Sunrise Drive in Sound Beach.

The alleged larcenies took place overnight on Wednesday, July 1, and Thursday, July 2.

Investigators said that two of the men were caught on surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects identities or whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.