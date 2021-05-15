Police Search For Arson Suspect After Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Long Island Park

Police are asking for the public's help to identify an arson suspect who started a brush fire near a Long Island park.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police detectives said the fire was started around 4:25 p.m., Friday, May 7 in a wooded area just west of the baseball fields in Iron Point Park, near Wood Road Trail in Flanders.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire which burned a large area.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.