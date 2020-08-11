Police Rescue Missing Long Island Woman In Wooded Area

A 68-year-old woman who became disoriented and was found lying in a wooded area on Long Island was rescued with an assist by a police canine.

The woman was reported missing from the St. Joseph’s Senior Center on Boyle Road in Selden by her daughter on Monday, Aug. 10 before being rescued by Suffolk County Police.

Police said that the woman’s caretaker noticed the woman was gone but her cellphone, wallet, and purse were all in the residence. The door of the home was found slightly ajar, and the woman’s daughter called 911 at 1:25 p.m.

Suffolk County Police investigators responded to the home, where Det. Sgt. Timothy Romaine and Det. Luis Cabrera initiated a search, calling in Canine Officer Thomas Teufel and his dog, Maverick, to search the wooded area surrounding the complex.

Maverick tracked the woman’s scent and located her lying face up in the woods at 5:23 p.m., police said. The woman, who had left her apartment around midnight, became disoriented and fell.

The woman was transported by the Selden Fire Department ambulance to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson for treatment of dehydration.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.