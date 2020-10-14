Police Provide Description Of Mercedes Involved In Hit-Run Crash Near LI Shopping Center

Police have provided a description of the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash near a busy Long Island shopping center in which a pedestrian was seriously injured.

It happened on Sunday, Oct. 4 at approximately 9 p.m. near the entrance to the Central Islip Town Center.

The adult male pedestrian was crossing Carleton Avenue in the crosswalk at South Research Place when he was struck by a Mercedes-Benz sedan traveling southbound on Carleton Avenue, Suffolk County Police said in an update on the case released Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 14.

The vehicle fled the scene, continuing southbound on Carleton Avenue.

The Mercedes is believed to be either an S550 or S600 class, and the model ranges from 2007 through 2009, police said, noting that it likely has front-end damage.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported via Central Islip-Hauppauge Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore in serious condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

