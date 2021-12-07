Police On Long Island Warning Residents To Ignore Latest Robocall Scam

Police on Long Island are investigating a robocall that claimed to be from a police department and referenced a data breach.

Riverhead Police said the incident took place around 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, when the department received a report of an unwanted robocall from phone number 631-902-5121 with the caller ID of Melissa Frost.

When answered a recorded message stated the caller was Sgt. Frost of the Riverhead Police Department, calling about a data breach at the Riverhead High School, the department said.

"This call was not from the Riverhead Police Department or any other affiliated agencies," they added.

Please disregard any phone calls from this number.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500 x 312.

All calls will be kept confidential.

