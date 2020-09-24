Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
COVID-19: Long Island Sees Slight Change In Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County
Police: Man Wanted For Stealing Credit Card At Long Island Shop Rite, Using It At Nearby Target

Christina Coulter
Surveillance footage of the wanted man Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
A photo of the credit card thief entering the Commack Target, where he used the stolen credit cards to make purchases. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police are on the lookout for a man who stole credit cards out of a shopping cart at a Long Island grocery store, then used those cards to make purchases at a nearby Target later that day. 

According to Suffolk County Police, the cards were stolen from the shopping cart at the Commack ShopRite at 1 Garet Place on Tuesday, June 2. 

Later that day, police said, those cards were used to make purchases at a Commack Target at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, just a twelve-minute drive away.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the credit card thief. Those with information can give tips by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3Tips mobile app or online

