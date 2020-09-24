Police: Man Wanted For Stealing Credit Card At Long Island Shop Rite, Using It At Nearby Target

Police are on the lookout for a man who stole credit cards out of a shopping cart at a Long Island grocery store, then used those cards to make purchases at a nearby Target later that day.

According to Suffolk County Police, the cards were stolen from the shopping cart at the Commack ShopRite at 1 Garet Place on Tuesday, June 2.

Later that day, police said, those cards were used to make purchases at a Commack Target at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, just a twelve-minute drive away.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the credit card thief. Those with information can give tips by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3Tips mobile app or online.

