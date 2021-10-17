Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Investigators Seek Info After Noose Found At Long Island Senior Center
Police & Fire

Police Investigating After Shots Fired At Vehicle In Nassau County

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Bedford Avenue and Jerusalem Avenue in Uniondale, NCPD said.
Officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Bedford Avenue and Jerusalem Avenue in Uniondale, NCPD said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are asking the public for information after shots were fired into a vehicle on Long Island.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, the incident happened in Uniondale at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Bedford Avenue and Jerusalem Avenue, NCPD said.

Police said officers found about 20 spent shell casings and an unoccupied vehicle that had bullet holes in the door.

No victims or witnesses were located.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.