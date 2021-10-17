Police Investigating After Shots Fired At Vehicle In Nassau County

Police are asking the public for information after shots were fired into a vehicle on Long Island.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, the incident happened in Uniondale at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Bedford Avenue and Jerusalem Avenue, NCPD said.

Police said officers found about 20 spent shell casings and an unoccupied vehicle that had bullet holes in the door.

No victims or witnesses were located.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

