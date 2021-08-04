Police Investigating After Break-In, Slurs Spray-Painted At Long Island Sikh Temple

Investigators are asking the public for information after a suspect broke into a Long Island Sikh temple and bias slurs and religious words were spray-painted on the building.

The incident happened sometime between Monday, Aug. 2, and Tuesday, Aug. 3, at about 5:40 p.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said the temple is located at 383 Jericho Turnpike in Floral Park.

A ladder was reportedly found leaning against the outside of the building, which allowed the unknown person to enter through a window.

Police said the graffiti was found on the roof, windows, and the fence in black spray paint.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact authorities at 1-800-244-TIPS.

