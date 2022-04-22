Police Investigate Gunpoint Robbery Of Hempstead 7-Eleven

An investigation is underway after a suspect robbed a Long Island 7-Eleven at gunpoint.

The robbery happened in Hempstead at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

NCPD said a suspect entered the store, located at 797 Peninsula Boulevard, and displayed a handgun to a store employee while demanding money.

He ran away from the store with an undisclosed amount of money, NCPD said.

Police said the suspect was described as a Black male, with no age description provided, and he was 6 feet tall with a thin build.

Two employees were in the store at the time, NCPD said.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the robbery to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

