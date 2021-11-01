Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Of 23-Year-Old On Long Island

Contact Us
Rafael Delossantos was found shot in front of his home on Victoria Street in Baldwin at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police are asking the public for information as they investigate the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man on Long Island.

Rafael Delossantos was found shot in front of his home on Victoria Street in Baldwin at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Delossantos died from his injuries, NCPD said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or suspects responsible is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online here.

