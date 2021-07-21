Police ID Woman Found Dead In Submerged Vehicle On Long Island

Police on Long Island have identified a woman whose body was found submerged inside a vehicle at an area beach.

The body of Kathleen Minogue, age 56, of Port Jefferson Station, was discovered around 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, near the boat ramps of Iron Pier Beach in Riverhead.

According to Riverhead Police, a patrol officer who responded to the call swam to the submerged vehicle a found the Minogue dead inside.

Police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact 631-727-4500.

