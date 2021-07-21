Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: LI Athlete Will Serve As Team USA Flag Bearer At Olympic Opening Ceremonies
Police & Fire

Police ID Woman Found Dead In Submerged Vehicle On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Iron Pier Beach in Riverhead.
Iron Pier Beach in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police on Long Island have identified a woman whose body was found submerged inside a vehicle at an area beach.

The body of Kathleen Minogue, age 56, of Port Jefferson Station, was discovered around 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, near the boat ramps of Iron Pier Beach in Riverhead.

According to Riverhead Police, a patrol officer who responded to the call swam to the submerged vehicle a found the Minogue dead inside. 

Police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact 631-727-4500.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.