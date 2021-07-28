Police: Fellow Motorist Discovers Drunk Long Island Woman Behind Wheel With Child In Vehicle

A Long Island woman was arrested for driving while drunk with a 10-year-old girl in the vehicle after she allegedly pulled up to a stop and didn't move again until the person behind her got out of their vehicle to check on what was happening.

On Monday, July 26, the Riverhead Police Department responded to the Willow Pond Condo Community for a report of a woman driving a blue Toyota sedan, stopped the Willow Pond entrance gate, with the vehicle and engine running for an extended period of time.

This alerted another motorist, who was behind the Toyota and waiting to enter the complex that something might be wrong, said Riverhead PD Detective Richard Freeborn.

The motorist approached the blue Toyota and found that the driver appeared to be semi-conscious, very disoriented with slurred speech, Freeborn said.

Additionally, the other motorist observed the vehicle was not only running but was in the drive position. The other motorist was able to reach inside the blue Toyota, put the vehicle into the park position, turn the vehicle off, and removed the keys from the ignition.

Another, uninvolved person called 911, and the other motorist remained with the vehicle and driver until members of the Riverhead Police Department Patrol Division arrived on the scene.

When police arrived they determined the woman was intoxicated and had been driving the blue Toyota with a 10-year-old female juvenile in the vehicle as well.

As a result of the investigation by responding officers, 52-year-old, Anne G. Hansen of Greenlawn, was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hansen was held for arraignment and her vehicle was impounded.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to please contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

