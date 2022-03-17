Police Ask Public For Help Locating Missing 15-Year-Old From New Hyde Park

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Long Island.

Maya Feliciano-Ramirez was last seen in her New Hyde Park home by her father at about 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said Maya left the residence in an unknown direction.

She was reported missing at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, police said.

Maya is described as being 4-foot-9 and 120 pounds, with brown eyes, straight black hair, and an average build, police said.

Her clothing description is unknown, NCPD said.

Police said Maya's destination may be in Hempstead, where she used to live.

Detectives asked anyone with information about Maya's whereabouts to call police at 516-573-7347 or 911

