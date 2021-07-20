Contact Us
Police Ask Public For Help Locating Duo Accused Of Stealing $3,500 Worth Of Merchandise

Police are asking the public for help locating and identifying two men accused of stealing perfume from Ulta Beauty. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are asking the public for help locating two men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Long Island store in July.

On Saturday, July 10, at 8:30 p.m., the two stole about $3,500 worth of perfume from the Ulta Beauty that is located at 499 Sunrise Highway in Patchogue, Suffolk County Police reported. 

The suspects fled the scene in a silver Nissan Altima. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

