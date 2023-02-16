Pistol Loaded With 21 Rounds Found During Traffic Stop In Westbury, Police Say

A traffic stop on Long Island turned up a pistol loaded with nearly two dozen rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

Nassau County Police stopped Derrick Seidler, age 34, of Greensboro, North Carolina, at around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, as he drove through Westbury. Officers allege that he changed lanes without signaling on Corporate Drive.

During their conversation, Seidler began acting suspiciously, according to police, and officers ordered him and a 38-year-old female passenger out of the vehicle. Inside, they allegedly found a 9mm pistol loaded with 21 rounds of ammunition.

Derrick was arrested without incident on the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon - 2nd degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of an Ammunition Feeding Device

Vehicle and Traffic Law violation

He was expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, Feb. 16.

