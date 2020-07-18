Photos: Man Wanted For Burglary At Long Island Gas Station

Know him?

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting o identify and locate a suspect who allegedly broke into an area gas station last month and took off with lottery tickets and cigarettes.

According to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, a suspect shattered the glass front door of the Gulf Express on Vets Highway in Islandia at approximately 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 4.

The man proceeded to enter the convenience store, stealing an undisclosed amount of lottery tickets and cigarettes. It is unclear what the value of the stolen merchandise had.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects identity or whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

