Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Photos: Man Wanted For Burglary At Long Island Gas Station

Zak Failla
A man is wanted for allegedly breaking into an Islandia gas station last month, Suffolk County Police said. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Know him?

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting o identify and locate a suspect who allegedly broke into an area gas station last month and took off with lottery tickets and cigarettes.

According to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, a suspect shattered the glass front door of the Gulf Express on Vets Highway in Islandia at approximately 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 4.

The man proceeded to enter the convenience store, stealing an undisclosed amount of lottery tickets and cigarettes. It is unclear what the value of the stolen merchandise had.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects identity or whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

