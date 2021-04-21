One Killed, Two Seriously Injured In Head-On Long Island Crash

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 in Mount Sinai.

Charles Dassaro, age 33, of Rocky Point, was driving a 2017 McLaren 570 eastbound on Route 25A, near West Gate Drive, when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the westbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a 2019 Jeep Wrangler, Suffolk County Police said.

Dassaro was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

A front-seat passenger in the McLaren, Augusto Fernandez, age 35, of Port Jefferson Station, was transported via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, William Caputo, age 55, of Mount Sinai, was transported via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

Two passengers in the Jeep, Nick Torres, age 21, of Mount Sinai, and James Snider, age 20, of Mount Sinai were transported to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.