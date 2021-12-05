One Killed, Two Injured In Shooting At Long Island Shopping Center

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and injured two others at a Long Island shopping center.

It happened overnight at the Tiffany Plaza in Farmingville.

A group of people were involved in a fight in the parking lot, located at 1075 Portion Road, when one person fired shots at around 3 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Suffolk County Police said.

Three men were struck.

Jorge Mauricio Sevilla-Barrara, age 28, of Farmingville, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Two other men, ages 21 and 22, were transported in private vehicles to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

