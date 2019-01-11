One Killed, Two Hospitalized In Nassau County Crash

A 46-year-old driver was killed and two others hospitalized on Long Island after losing control of his pick-up truck and crashing, police said.

Nassau County Police detectives responded to Wantagh Avenue in Levittown shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, where there was a reported crash involving three vehicles.

Police said that the 46-year-old driver was in a Dodge Ram that flipped after striking a curb and fence, striking two other vehicles stopped in traffic on Red Maple Drive North.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the pickup truck.

According to police, the 46-year-old man was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

The two other vehicles involved were a Ford F150, driven by a 60-year-old woman, and a Honda Odyssey driven by a 24-year-old man, both of whom were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released the names of any of the drivers involved in the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Check Daily Voice for updates.

