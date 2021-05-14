Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Body Found After Vehicle Becomes Fully Engulfed In Flames In Nassau
Police & Fire

One Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash At Long Island Wendy's

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Wendy's at 1210 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington.
The Wendy's at 1210 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was killed in a motor vehicle crash at a Wendy's restaurant on Long Island.

It happened Friday, May 14 at approximately 1 p.m. in Huntington.

Joan Petrosino, age 65, of Dix Hills, was driving a 2010 Hyundai northbound on Deer Park Road when she made a left turn into Wendy’s, located at 1210 East Jericho Turnpike and her vehicle was struck by a southbound 2018 Suzuki motorcycle, Suffolk County Police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, said police. 

The motorcyclist’s identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Petrosino was not injured, said police.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.