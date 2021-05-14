One Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash At Long Island Wendy's

One person was killed in a motor vehicle crash at a Wendy's restaurant on Long Island.

It happened Friday, May 14 at approximately 1 p.m. in Huntington.

Joan Petrosino, age 65, of Dix Hills, was driving a 2010 Hyundai northbound on Deer Park Road when she made a left turn into Wendy’s, located at 1210 East Jericho Turnpike and her vehicle was struck by a southbound 2018 Suzuki motorcycle, Suffolk County Police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, said police.

The motorcyclist’s identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Petrosino was not injured, said police.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

