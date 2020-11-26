Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

One Killed, Four Injured In Stabbing Outside Long Island House Party

Hewes Street and Lincoln Avenue in Brentwood.
Hewes Street and Lincoln Avenue in Brentwood. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One man was killed and four others were injured in a stabbing incident as people were leaving a Long Island house party overnight.

Suffolk County Police officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting people stabbed in Brentwood in the vicinity of Hewes Street and Lincoln Avenue at 12:21 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.

One adult male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police. Four other adult male victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

