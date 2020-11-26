One Killed, Four Injured In Stabbing Outside Long Island House Party

One man was killed and four others were injured in a stabbing incident as people were leaving a Long Island house party overnight.

Suffolk County Police officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting people stabbed in Brentwood in the vicinity of Hewes Street and Lincoln Avenue at 12:21 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.

One adult male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police. Four other adult male victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

