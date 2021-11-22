One Killed, Five Hospitalized After Long Island Crash Involving Drunk Driver, Police Say

One person was killed and five others were hospitalized after a two-car crash involving a drunk driver overnight on Long Island, police said.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 in Islip.

Driver, Michael Lupo, age 23, of North Babylon, was traveling southbound on the Robert Moses Causeway in a Dodge Charger when it collided with a Ford Focus, causing the Dodge to overturn, according to state police.

The Dodge had four passengers. One of them, Allen Boston, age 23, of West Babylon, was taken to a nearby hospital and later died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to state police.

The other three passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

A driver and one passenger were in the Ford were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Lupo was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and will be arraigned at Suffolk County First District Court on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The collision is still under investigation and state police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.