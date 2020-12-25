One Killed, Another Seriously Injured In Shooting At Long Island Complex

One person was killed and another seriously injured in an overnight shooting at a Long Island complex.

It happened on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25 at approximately 12:45 a.m. in Commack.

A man entered the building at 450 Moreland Road, confronted an employee, displayed a gun, and demanded to see a resident, Suffolk County Police said.

The employee brought the man to the resident’s room, according to police. They entered the room, which was occupied by the resident, as well as a 17-year-old and a toddler.

The man moved the group into the lobby of the facility, said police.

A relative of the resident responded to the location and gunfire was exchanged inside and outside the facility between the suspect and the relative of the resident, said police.

Multiple people called 911 regarding the gunshots and Fourth Precinct police officers responded to the location.

The man who initially confronted the employee with a gun was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The relative of a resident, who was injured in the shooting, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, said police.

The identifications are pending notification of kin.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video of the incident.

The investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

